Fort Hood officials address Vanessa Guillen case

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials held a press conference Thursday afternoon to address recent discoveries in the Vanessa Guillen case.

At the meeting, Fort Hood officials say they have conducted over 3,000 interviews in the case. They say the soldier that killed himself, Aaron Robinson, was not Guillen’s superior and was not in her chain of command.

However, the press briefing left more questions unanswered in the case. Fort Hood officials made one thing clear – they say the remains found this week are still not identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials say they are still investigating their actions, and how Robinson was involved with Guillen.

Officials couldn’t say anything more about the civilian suspect, other that she is still in jail. They are still waiting on the DNA analysis from the remains found this week.

