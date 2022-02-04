FORT HOOD, Texas – With improving weather and road conditions, Fort Hood officials have authorized the partial re-opening of several facilities across the post on Saturday, February 5.

The Main Exchange and the Food Court will open late morning – visit AAFES Face Book for times.

Both the Clear Creek and Warrior Way commissaries will also open at 11:00 a.m. on February 5.

Carl R. Darnall Medical Center will open under normal weekend operations, with its main pharmacy open from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. You can visit the CRDAMC Face Book page for updated info on hours for its pharmacy in the Main Exchange.

Several DFMWR facilities also will be open with delayed start times. You can visit the DFMWR Face Book page for locations and adjusted times.

Fort Hood officials stress that continued caution should be taken if someone needs to go out, as streets will remain hazardous – and especially when walking across parking lots, as they remain very icy across the installation.

Fort Hood expects most, if not all facilities and operations, to return to normal on Sunday.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center