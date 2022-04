FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – What you now know as Fort Hood may not be Fort Hood for much longer.

Communities around Fort Hood are being asked to vote on who or what they think the best candidate is for the renaming of Fort Hood.

The Heart of Texas Defense Alliance has gathered 11 names to vote from, and will then present the results to the government.

Voting is open until Wednesday April 20th.

For a full list of candidate names, their backgrounds, and voting, you can visit this website.