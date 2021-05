The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services says a report of a possible threat was a false alarm.

There was NO shooting incident.

“Out of abundance of caution, after receiving a credible report, Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services cleared a motor pool here of Soldiers and Civilians. It was later proved to be a false report. There was never an active shooter incident on Fort Hood and there is no danger to the public,” Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood Director of Public Affairs.