Fort Hood: PV2 Chee showed no signs of struggling before collapsing during training

FORT HOOD, Texas – According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the Chain of Command and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have initiated an investigation into the death of PV2 Corlton Chee, as is required every time a soldier dies unexpectedly.

While Fort Hood will strive to be as forthcoming and transparent as possible, they are asking everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time, and to allow them time to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

Foul play is not suspected. At approximately 7:00 a.m. on August 28, Chee was running during an early morning workout. He and the members of his 11-man platoon ran as a group to a specified location, and were then released to run back to the starting point as fast as they could. The total distance of the run was approximately 2.2 miles.

Fort Hood says this type of activity is a normal part of everyday physical training in the Army. Witnesses stated Chee showed no signs of struggling, and was running at the front of the group when he collapsed near the end of the run.

Immediately after Chee collapsed, unit personnel provided initial care until medics and then Emergency Medical Services arrived. Upon arrival, EMS assessed him to be unresponsive and without a pulse. They implemented advanced life saving measures until his circulation returned.

Chee was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and assessed for potential causes of the event, determined to be critically ill, and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with Neurological consultation.

On August 29, Chee was transferred to a higher level care facility based on a worsening of his condition. In consultation with the family, he was transferred to Baylor Scott and White Neurological Intensive Care Unit in Temple for continued care on evening of August 29.

The Chain of Command reached out to Chee’s family on the morning of August 28 to inform them of the incident. His leadership made continued efforts to maintain contact with his family and support them through the trying time at the hospital. They continue reaching out to his family over the phone and will provide as much support and information as possible.

Army CID is working closely with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences to further understand the cause of this his death. It is too early in the process to draw any conclusions about why Chee collapsed or passed away.

The Chain of Command is planning a unit memorial to honor Chee’s life and service. The Chain of Command has invited his family to attend. With the family’s blessing, soldiers and leaders from Chee’s unit plan to attend his funeral in New Mexico to pay their respects.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center