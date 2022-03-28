FORT HOOD, Texas – Directorate of Emergency Services fire personnel, along with supporting civilian and military units, continued firefighting operations Sunday to suppress and contain the Fort Hood range fires.

The fire jumped East Range Road earlier in the day, and fire crews aggressively responded to this threat.

“Through the use of both air and ground assets from federal, state and local authorities the immediate threat to civilian homes and personnel in Flat, Texas, has been mitigated,” Col. Chad Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood, said.

“We are grateful for all the support Fort Hood is currently receiving from firefighting and law enforcement agencies. Through this cooperative effort, I do believe we will be ultimately successful in putting these fires out, he said.

“I would ask that everyone avoid the northeast area of the post as the firefighting operations are ongoing and we need to keep those roads clear so military and emergency vehicles can respond appropriately.”

Firefighting capabilities include water airdrops by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aircraft, along with military and Texas A&M Forest Service bulldozers and personnel conducting offensive and defensive operations to suppress and contain the fires.

East and West Range Roads are currently closed – with only military and emergency services vehicles allowed access.