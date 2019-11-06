Fort Hood Remembers Fallen Soldiers Ten Years Later

FORT HOOD, Texas – Dozens from across the country came to Fort Hood Tuesday to honor the 13 lives lost in the deadly mass shooting exactly ten years ago.

“To see how people really remember our loved ones, and it just feels really heartwarming and welcoming,” says widow Shoua Her.

Her’s husband, Private First Class Kham Xiong, was killed when a terrorist opened fire on Fort Hood. 30 people were also injured.

The widow’s husband just had toddlers at the time.

“When this happened, they were really young. My youngest wasn’t even one yet, and my oldest was only four,” Her says.

She says the hardest part is explaining it to the children.

“I have to put it in words where they can understand, and having to feel those emotions and think of that memory again, it’s difficult,” she adds.

“The ceremony was outstanding. Glad to see the families here and glad to see so many individuals here still honoring these individuals that made the ultimate sacrifice,” says retired soldier Jean Myers.

The man responsible for the attack is currently sitting on death row in Fort Leavenworth. His execution date has not been set.