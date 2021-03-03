Fort Hood resets 2nd vaccination schedules

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center resumed COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday at Abrams gym for beneficiaries whose second dose was due in February.
Second dose vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.
Beneficiaries who were due a second dose in February should call the central appointment line at 254-288-8888 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in slots will not be available.
Appointments will not be available at tricareonline.com.
Beneficiaries with second doses due March 1 through March 5 will be delayed.
Beneficiaries who will reach the 21-day interval for their second dose March 1 through March 5 will receive an automated call with instructions on scheduling a new appointment.