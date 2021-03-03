Fort Hood resets 2nd vaccination schedules

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine in North Las Vegas. Catholic leaders in New Orleans and St. Louis are advising Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it’s produced using cell lines developed from aborted fetuses. Archdiocese statements in each city say Catholics should choose coronavirus vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer — if they are available. Johnson & Johnson stresses in a statement Tuesday, March 2, that no fetal tissue is used in the vaccine. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center resumed COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday at Abrams gym for beneficiaries whose second dose was due in February.

Second dose vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.

Beneficiaries who were due a second dose in February should call the central appointment line at 254-288-8888 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in slots will not be available.

Appointments will not be available at tricareonline.com.

Beneficiaries with second doses due March 1 through March 5 will be delayed.

Beneficiaries who will reach the 21-day interval for their second dose March 1 through March 5 will receive an automated call with instructions on scheduling a new appointment.