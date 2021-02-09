Fort Hood Santa Fe gate to be closed for extended period

Fort Hood authorities are advising that the Santa Fe Gate will be closed to all in and outbound traffic starting Friday February 12th for an extended period of time due to construction.

Traffic will not be able to go through that gate until the construction is complete, expected to be at least through the end of June.

Staff and visitors to facilities at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and the Shoemaker Center area will need to use alternative gates to reach those facilities.

Those going to those areas are advised to allow at least twenty extra minutes to allow for traffic backup at the other gates.