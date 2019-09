Helicopters from the 1st Air Cavalry brigade and soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade left Fort Hood Monday to move closer to Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact area.

Because the storm path has been changing and somewhat unpredictable, it was noted that the agility and responsiveness of DOD forces would be helpful.

III Corps photo

The units will have the ability to rapidly move and sustain personnel and equipment and if needed conduct search and rescue operations.