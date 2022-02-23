FORT HOOD, Texas – Due to potential for inclement weather, the Fort Hood senior commander has authorized delayed reporting on February 24.

All units will cancel physical training, and no road guards will man intersections on post during this time period.

Department of the Army Civilians will report to work no earlier than 9:00 a.m. Soldiers and airmen will report to work no earlier than 10:00 a.m. Commanders may decide to have soldiers report earlier for mission requirements. Contract personnel should contact their program manager for report times.

Emergency essential personnel report as normal, in coordination with their supervisor.

The Fort Hood Child Development Center will open for mission essential personnel at 5:30 a.m. All other CYS child care programs (SAC and CDC) will open at 8:00 a.m.

Employees should visit https://home.army.mil/hood/index.php for the latest updates on the weather, and are urged to use extreme caution while on area roads.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center