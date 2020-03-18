Fort Hood Senior Commander to host Virtual Town Hall

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Fort Hood senior commanding general will be hosting a Virtual Town Hall.

III Corps Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III will address his virtual audience with an opening statement followed by statements from Carl R. Darnall Medical Center Commander Col. Richard Malish, who will brief on the current state of the Coronavirus situation and its impact to Fort Hood.

Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Jason Wesbrock will also briefly address the status of Fort Hood housing.

The event will start Thursday at 9:00 a.m. live on the Fort Hood Facebook Page, available at Facebook.com/FortHood.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time to the commander at http://forthoodpresscenter.com/ask-your-town-hall-questions-here. Questions with the most mass appeal will be addressed live during the town hall. All other questions will be staffed by subject matter experts and answered via email.

Everyone should continue to:

• Actively practice ‘social distancing’ — Whenever possible maintain a 6 foot distance from other persons.

• Recommend all gatherings of 50 or more persons be canceled or postponed.

• Avoid physical contact with other persons in social and workplace settings.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

• Cover your cough/sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash; cough/sneeze into your elbow if tissues are unavailable.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Ensure all immunizations are up to date, including your seasonal flu shot.

• Stay home if you are sick, and avoid close contact with Family members and pets.

• Create an emergency preparedness kit.

• Create a pet disaster preparedness kit.

• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• If you are sick, call your medical provider for instructions on receiving care before going to the clinic • Stay informed by routinely checking reliable sources of information such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and your local public health agencies.

A hotline is also available 24/7 for Fort Hood soldiers, their families, and those who receive medical support from the military to answer COVID-19 questions at (254) 553-6612.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center