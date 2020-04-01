Fort Hood soldier dies in Iraq

The Department of Defense reports a Fort Hood soldier has died in a non-combat related incident in Erbil, Iraq.

He was identified as Sgt. 1st Class John David Randolph Hilty, age 44, with a home of record listed Bowie, Maryland.

He died Monday with the cause of death under investigation.

Hilty was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood.

“TF ATTACK is deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. 1st Class Hilty. He was an exceptional leader who will be sorely missed throughout the entire formation. His loss will not be forgotten and his legacy will continue through the outstanding performance of the Soldiers he led,” said Lt. Col. Adam Camarano, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade commander.

Hilty deployments include three tours to Afghanistan from January 2009 to December 2009, January 2012 to December 2012, October 2016 to October 2017 and most recently to Iraq in October 2019.

Hilty’s awards include the Bronze Star Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 3, Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Service Ribbon with Numeral 7 and NATO Medal.

COVID-19 is not suspected.