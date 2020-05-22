LIVE NOW /
Fort Hood soldier missing for one month, loved ones form peaceful protest

KILLEEN, Texas – The disappearance of Vanessa Guillen exactly one month ago has loved ones asking questions.

Roughly 50 family and friends gathered in Killeen Friday to make signs and noise for a peaceful protest. They formed a convoy and drove together to the Mayborn Gate at Fort Hood.

Guillen’s mother tearfully pleaded for answers, and her sister says the investigation is a joke and they feel slighted by the Army.

No one has heard from Vanessa since April 22, and the family has no leads on her whereabouts.

