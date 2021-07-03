Fort Hood soldier reported missing last week speaks out

FORT HOOD, Texas: Spc Abram Salas II is expected to return to Fort Hood Saturday night after being reported missing June 23.

Salas was reported missing after failing to show up for work and says he was not in his right mind when he left the post abruptly, not even bringing his belongings with him.

“I was just really exhausted and stressed from my previous unit,” Salas said. “I began to notice that I was having trouble concentrating on what I was doing at work on my previous unit, but in reality it was just the stress of knowing I did not have the best experience in my previous unit.”

Salas says he got in his car and drove to San Antonio without telling his wife, whom he married just two weeks ago.

While Fort Hood said in a joint statement June 29 that he was staying with relatives, Salas says it was a much different story.

“I wasn’t on vacation, as some people assumed,” Salas said. “I was living in the streets, per se as being homeless, but with a vehicle.”

Salas’ wife drove down to San Antonio and found her husband in what he called a “rough state” to bring him back.

“Everywhere I stepped foot in San Antonio whether it was in downtown or wherever, I didn’t want anyone to find me,” Salas said. “The most obvious reason of what led me to come back is, as everybody knows, I’m a Christian man so I was saying it was God that brought me back.”

FOX 44 reached out to Fort Hood for comment, but did not hear back.