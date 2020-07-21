Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s murder now a rallying cry for lawmakers

Juan Cruz, boyfriend of Army soldier Vanessa Guillén, kneels in front of a mural honoring her Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Houston. Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas, according to a lawyer for the soldier’s family. Remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belong to Guillén and Army officials informed her family in Houston Sunday, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Members of Congress are pushing to add more legislation to combat sexual harassment and assault following the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

A news conference was held on Capitol Hill as sexual assault advocates call for a Congressional investigation into Guillen’s death.

Authorities believe Guillen was murdered by another soldier, Aaron Robinson, who killed himself as police were about to arrest him.

A second individual, identified as Cecily Anne Aguilar, has also been charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Guillen’s family also claimed Vanessa was the victim of sexual harassment during her tenure in the Army.

“That dream was shattered because the Army failed to keep her safe,” says Rep. Sylvia Garcia, (D) Texas. “They could not keep her safe, which fails to meet the very basic basic bargain between the Armed Services and our young men and women who enlist. My office has been working directly with, again, family during the search, the investigation, the finding of the remains. And now, as we await her return home for the final farewell.”

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with the Guillen family on July 29th.