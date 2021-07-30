Fort Hood soldiers complete nationwide workforce training program at TSTC

The first cohort of Fort Hood soldiers to complete the Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program being taught at Texas State Technical College in Waco were recognized Thursday morning for their accomplishment. (TSTC photo.)

WACO, Texas – Seven U.S. Army soldiers from Fort Hood, Texas, have completed the Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program, which was taught at Texas State Technical College for the first time.

This twelve-week program enabled soldiers to travel to Waco for four days a week to take classes in mechatronics – with a focus on electrical systems, electrical motor control systems, industrial electricity and other topics. The soldiers also had the opportunity to earn up to seven certificates from the Smart Automation Certification Alliance.

The students were commended for their work ethic, willingness to learn and drive to succeed. The classes were taught by TSTC workforce trainers Larry Griffin and Eric Schafer.

Hting nan Maran, an Army sergeant with six years of service, will transition out of the military in September. The Myanmar native and Killeen resident said that on the first day of the program the equipment looked like the equivalent of rocket science, but he is happy about the tremendous progress he and his classmates have made.

Each Wednesday of the program, employer representatives spoke to students both virtually and in person about the need for workers. Some of the companies taking part included Mars Wrigley Confectionery and Samsung Group.

Austin Haynes, an E4 specialist who will leave the military later this year after more than three years of service, grew up in West Virginia and lives in Killeen. He said interacting with industry representatives gave him and his classmates motivation to learn more in classes.

“If you don’t have hands-on (work), you don’t really understand it,” he said.

Because of the program, Haynes will start a new job in August as a maintenance technician at Samsung Group in Austin.

Marvin Branch, a manager at the Heroes MAKE America program, said he plans to reach out to the soldiers to speak to future cohorts about the work they are doing in the manufacturing industry.

Branch said plans are to have three program cohorts start each January, May and August at TSTC. The next cohort is scheduled to start on August 30.

The initiative began in 2018, with Fort Hood being designated to house the program later that year. About 200 Fort Hood personnel have already gone through the program. Branch said program applicants can come from any military occupation. The program is also for military spouses, National Guard members, reservists and recent veterans.

“Heroes MAKE America is a great partner,” said Edgar Padilla, provost of TSTC’s Waco campus. “We will continue to build this program.”

For more information, you can go to themanufacturinginstitute.org.

Registration continues for the fall semester, and scholarships are available. For more information, you can visit tstc.edu.

Source: Texas State Technical College