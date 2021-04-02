Fort Hood soldiers receive training to recognize, combat extremist behaviors

FORT HOOD, Texas – Success in the Army is dependent on building disciplined, cohesive teams who trust, respect, and care for one another. In order to maintain this solidarity – discrimination, hate, and harassment must be combated at every opportunity.

Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, held stand-down training on March 30th to address extremism.

On February 5th, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, III signed a memorandum implementing a strategy to address extremism, and the stand-down is the first initiative in a campaign to identify and eliminate extremist behavior in the workforce.

Every year, approximately 130,000 diverse soldiers from different cultures join the Army, and developing their character and instilling the Army Values is a non-stop mission.

HHC, 13th ESC’s Commander, Capt. Vidal Freeman, ensures Soldiers from the unit know that behaviors that go against the Army Values, such as extremism, will not be tolerated in the unit, or Army. (Courtesy: Fort Hood Press Center)

The Army has always been a values-based organization. When soldiers raise their right hands and swear or affirm their commitment to the Army and nation, the expectations set for them change. The Army values have not changed, and harmful behaviors and activities such as extremism have no place in Army formations.

Over the last year, many real-world situations happening in the news or on social media have landed service members and DOD employees intentionally, or inadvertently, in situations considered extremist or go against the Army Values or DOD policies.

1st Lt. Drake Nixon, Executive Officer, HHC, 13th ESC, annotates notes on his training slides March 30. Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, held stand-down training to address extremism. (Courtesy: Fort Hood Press Center)

The Army remains committed to upholding the DOD policy, which prohibits actively advocating or participating in organizations which advocate supremacist, extremist or criminal gang doctrine, ideology or causes, and asks soldiers to remain vigilant.

Fort Hood says it is up to individuals to ensure they are upholding the standards to which service members and DOD employees are held.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center