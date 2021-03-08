Fort Hood starts program to prevent sex crimes

As part of a soldier-designed program to prevent sex crimes at Fort Hood, soldiers with the 36th Engineer Brigade at Fort Hood have undergone a new sexual assault prevention training course.

The course, called S.W.A.T., which stands for Supporting Warriors Action Team, is a program created in the wake of the ongoing People First Campaign intended to train soldiers to create fundamental change in both command climate and organizational culture at all levels.

“The problem is easy, it’s the solution that’s complex,” said Lt. Col. Angie Chipman, the III Corps SHARP operations director. “If we were down range this wouldn’t be that hard and I think that’s what’s frustrating for people. The enemy is in the wire and we have to find this person. How do we do it when they look like us, when they are one of us,” Chipman said.

The three primary objectives of S.W.A.T. are to train soldiers how to recognize signs and early warnings of sexual misconduct, how to intervene in incidents of sexual misconduct and how to advocate for vulnerable servicemembers and the survivors of sexual misconduct.

The training session has two parts: a classroom portion conducted in the morning and a hands-on portion in the afternoon.

“The person who makes the difference is down there in the formation,” said Chipman. “It’s not me. As many speeches as I can give, I’m not the one who’s there on the range, or in the motor pools or at the companies every day.”