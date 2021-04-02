Fort Hood teen named Texas State Military Youth of the Year.

Iyana Moses of Fort Hood, who is a sophomore at Shoemaker High School, has been named Texas State Military Youth of the Year following what was described as an intensive competition.

The annual recognition program, which is organized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, acknowledges the volunteerism, leadership and communication skills among military youth. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s competition was held virtually.

The competition included four essays, a speech and an interview.

“I was overwhelmed,” Moses said about competition, “but I walked in with the Lord and I walked out with the Lord.”

Miriam Washington, director of Bronco Youth Center here, said during the interview process, the judges want to know how the Boys and Girls Club organization has impacted them.

Moses has attended the Bronco Youth Center for three years, where she has become a leader and mentor to the other students in the program.

She is also active in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and AVID, a youth organization serving more than two million students worldwide.

She volunteers to help the elderly in her community and volunteers as the secretary of youth ministry at her church.

Moses will advance to the Southwest Military Youth of the Year competition, to be held in the coming months.

If she wins the regional competition, she will advance to the National Military Youth of the Year competition in late summer.