Fort Hood to adjust select gates access due to COVID-19 response effort

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials announced Thursday the Directorate of Emergency Services will close or alter operating hours at select Access Control Points due to the COVID-19 response effort, effective at 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Access Control Point 2A (State Highway 195), ACP 14 (Old Copperas Cove Road) and ACP 21 (79th Street) will close until further notice. The DES will open ACP 21 (79th Street) for outbound traffic only from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Access Control Point 5 (East Range Road) will change operating hours to 5:00 a.m. from 10:00 p.m. until further notice.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center