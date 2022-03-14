FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood will conduct a post-wide power outage as part of the energy resilience readiness exercise.

The outage will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. This exercise is a Department of Defense-directed exercise to test installation emergency and standby energy generation systems, critical infrastructure and equipment to inform senior leaders of what infrastructure is required to support critical missions on the installation.

This exercise will effectively cut electrical power to nearly the entire installation, and will last at least eight hours – not to exceed twelve hours. Neither the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center nor the Robert Gray Army Airfield will be effected by this outage. Troop hospital clinics, however, will not be open.

All Post Exchange shoppettes will be closed during the exercise, and the main exchange and commissaries also will not be open.

In addition to the main cantonment office buildings, all twelve Fort Hood Family Housing villages will also lose power. All child care facilities will close from March 14-16.

Traffic lights will be out on post. Police officers will be at all major intersections on post directing traffic. People should expect longer wait times at the gates.

Unit dining halls will be open. Some are providing meals outside on picnic tables since there will be no power inside the dining facilities.

Commercial vendors such as banks and food facilities will be closed. Schools on post will be on Spring Break so children are not in school.

Families with Exceptional Family Members (EFMP) who require power for their medical equipment, should be sure to identify their needs to the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), located in the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Units commanders also can assist with generators in some cases.

To learn more about what facilities will be closed, you can visit https://forthoodpresscenter.com/poweroutage.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center