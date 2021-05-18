Fort Hood to offer early teens vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center vaccine team will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries 12 to 15- year-olds May 19.

TRICARE beneficiaries or parents of beneficiaries can schedule a vaccine appointment online at here or by calling the appointment line at 254-288-8888.

The appointment line is available from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays.

Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card to their scheduled appointment.

Abrams Gym, building 23001, is located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue.

The vaccination site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is closed on weekends and Federal holidays. The COVID-19 vaccine is administered by appointment only.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to include children and teens ages 12 to15.

The statement issued by Darnall said Pfizer’s clinic trials involving 12 to 15 -year- olds showed 100% efficacy, robust antibody responses, and no serious side effects.