Fort Hood to offer early teens vaccine

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center vaccine team will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries 12 to 15- year-olds May 19.
TRICARE beneficiaries or parents of beneficiaries can schedule a vaccine appointment online at here or by calling the appointment line at 254-288-8888.
The appointment line is available from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays.
Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card to their scheduled appointment.
Abrams Gym, building 23001, is located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue.
The vaccination site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is closed on weekends and Federal holidays. The COVID-19 vaccine is administered by appointment only.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to include children and teens ages 12 to15.
The statement issued by Darnall said Pfizer’s clinic trials involving 12 to 15 -year- olds showed 100% efficacy, robust antibody responses, and no serious side effects.