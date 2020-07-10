Fort Hood unit to test readiness during COVID in deployment

A Fort Hood unit will take part in a short notice deployment to show it can be done at the same time that COVID 19 precautions are being taken to protect the health of the force and the host nation population.

The 1st cavalry Division has announced that the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, Iron Horse will take part in Exercise DEFENDER-Europe Plus from July 14-August 23.

This will be a modified exercise designed to ensure the protection of personnel, others taking part in the exercise and folks living in the area.

Troops will draw on pre-positioned equipment and participate in live-fire training.

“This is a great opportunity for the IRONHORSE Team to showcase its ability to rapidly respond in the defense of our nation,” said Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, Commander of 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. “Furthermore, this exercise will allow IRONHORSE and the 1st Cavalry Division to demonstrate that we can do so safely with measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID.”

This exercise will validate the unit’s ability to deploy, prepare for combat, and their ability to conduct live fire exercises at the platoon and company level while training in the Drawsko Pomoroskie Training Area in Poland.