Fort Hood units deployed to assist Afghan relief

After the State Department recently made a request for temporary housing, sustainment and support for Afghan Special Immigration Visa applicants and their families, approximately 130 service members from the 627th Field Hospital and the 546th Area Support Medical Company, 1st Medical Brigade from Fort Carson, Colo. and Fort Hood, Texas respectively, have deployed to provide medical support at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in order to assist in these efforts as part of the task force located there.

Additionally, the 49th Movement Control Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command from Fort Hood have deployed 2 Soldiers to Fort Bliss, Texas to serve a linguistic translators.

“1st Medical Brigade, as the largest and most diverse medical unit in the Army, has the clinical, operational, and administrative expertise to be able to respond quickly and in great measure when called upon by our nation,” explained Col Scot A. Tebo, the Chief of Professional Services for 1st MED BDE. “We are deploying personnel to multiple locations in the U.S. and overseas in support of Operation Allies Refuge.”

The task force at Fort McCoy will provide the housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support.