Fort Hood updates public on post review

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood sent out an update Thursday on the progress being made on changing the climate at the post.

A review of Fort Hood after the death of Specialist Vanessa Guillén recommended dozens of changes. Fort Hood says 15 of the 70 recommendations are nearing completion – which includes the III Corps missing soldier reporting checklist.

Command teams are making routine barracks checks to report mantenance and safety concerns. The post is also reviewing local businesses to make sure they meet safety and health standards.

This led to Club Krush in Harker Heights and MJ’s Bar and Grill in Killeen to be placed off limits to soldiers.

Fort Hood is also making changes to its SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response & Prevention) program to increase transparency and maintain victim privacy.