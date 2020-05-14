Fort Hood Vet Clinic operational, but with limitations

The Fort Hood Veterinary Center reports it is now open, but services are somewhat limited as a result of COVID-19.

We are open,” said Capt. Wendy Evans, officer in charge of the Fort Hood clinic, “but we are currently only scheduling for routine wellness, Permanent Change of Station health certificates, medication refill, and travel related required lab work.”

Because of social distancing, the Center also has changed appointment procedures.

“We are limiting the number of clients in the building to comply with social distancing guidelines,” said Evans, adding that beneficiaries should expect longer waits between appointments so the staff can appropriately sanitize common areas.

Beneficiaries are now asked to remain inside their vehicle, unless a center employee requests they enter the clinic. Facemasks also are required should the beneficiary enter the building.

When calling to schedule an appointment, beneficiaries must provide the clinic with their vehicle make/model and license plate number.

Once patients arrive at the clinic, they are asked to call the front desk, 254-287-6719, to check in. A staff member will then come to the vehicle. Beneficiaries must show their military identification card so the staff can verify eligibility. The staff member will then discuss the requested services, retrieve the pet and escort it to the clinic where the pet will be examined and the services performed.

Dogs must be leashed, and cats must be in a carrier.

Once the services are completed, the center will call the beneficiary owner with the invoice total, which may be paid over the phone via credit card. The pet will then be escorted to the beneficiary’s car, along with any medications, a visit note, and a payment receipt. Abnormal results will be highlighted or a doctor will call to discuss the findings.

“Our pets are beloved family members, and their health during this pandemic is important,” said Evans. “Even though COVID-19 has altered our patient services, we want to ensure the Fort Hood population that the VETCEN remains committed to caring for your furry family members. Even though our new procedures may be inconvenient, they are all about service and safety to our customers and staff. “

The clinic’s appointment times are from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursdays are reserved for medication refills only. Those hours are 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

The clinic is closed weekends and holidays.