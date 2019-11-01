Fort Hood’s 1st Air Cav to conduct convoy movement exercise

FORT HOOD, Texas – The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division will conduct a convoy movement of approximately 260 military vehicles using two different routes for a field training exercise.

The convoys will depart from Fort Hood between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday to the Camp Bowie Training Center in Brownwood. The unit will return after the exercise using the same times and routes on November 8.

These convoys will affect road traffic through the following Texas cities: Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Lometa, Goldthwaite, Kempner, Mullin, Bozar, Gatesville, Evant, Arnett, Star, and Zephyr. Travelers can expect delays with increased traffic congestion, and should plan accordingly.

In cooperation with the Texas Department of Transportation, traffic control points will be located at the following intersections: Highway 190 and 183, Highway 183 and FM-2126, FM-116 and Highway 84, FM-15 and Highway 84.

Additionally, residents west and north of Fort Hood will see an increase of aircraft flying from Fort Hood to Camp Bowie in support of the exercise.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center