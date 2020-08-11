Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division conducting Exercise Pegasus Forge

FORT HOOD, Texas – The 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood is in the middle of Exercise Pegasus Forge.

Pegasus Forge is a culminating training event for 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and is testing brigade-level maneuver capabilities, exercising the ability of the unit to conduct large scale ground combat operations, and culminated with a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise.

The Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise occurred at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – with artillery, rocket and Air Force assets participating.

