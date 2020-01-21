Fort Hood’s East Range Road gate to temporarily close

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood’s East Range Road post-access gate will be closed from January 23 – February 11 to allow for the replacement of the failing culvert system south of the gate.

For residents traveling from Gatesville, it is recommended they travel to Fort Hood by West Range Road.

For residents traveling from the east, such as Leon Junction or other routes, it is recommended they travel to Fort Hood by TX-36 south to FM-439 to gates on the east side of the post.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center