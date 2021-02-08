WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is kicking off #FosterFebruary by asking the community to foster a shelter pet for Valentine’s Day.

The Shelter believes every Waco animal deserves the chance to find their true love – and sometimes this starts in a foster home.

There are currently over 100 dogs at the Waco Animal Shelter who would love the chance to spend Valentine’s week in a loving home.

The Shelter says foster families provide a temporary home and lots of love to a homeless dog who needs time out of the shelter to decompress and be their true selves. There is no monetary cost to being a foster family.

The Humane Society of Central Texas currently has 50 foster homes, and they are looking for 50 more by the end of February. If you are interested in fostering a shelter dog for as little as just one week, you can make an appointment for a meet and greet at www.humanesocietycentraltexas.org.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Mondays, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Road in Waco. Masks and social distancing are required, and you must bring your dogs and your children.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas