Foster cat adopts orphaned kittens

WACO, Texas – Mothers often go above and beyond the call of duty and this foster cat is no exception.

Dandelion arrived at the Humane Society of Central Texas several weeks ago and she was very pregnant.

“So our foster Amanda, who is an amazing kitten momma herself, scooped Dandelion up, took her home, let her have her babies at her home and she had them three days later,” says Paula Rivadeneira, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Central Texas.

It wasn’t all good news for the new mother.

“She had three babies, but the next day she had a fourth baby. It was very under developed and that one didn’t survive,” says Rivadeneira.

Dandelion didn’t let this stop her from helping others in need.

“Just a couple of days later we got in some new babies who had no momma but really needed milk. So in addition to her three babies.. she took on these two other babies who were only about five days old,” says Rivadeneira.

Dandelion didn’t stop there.

“And then a couple days after that we got in a single kitten that was about two weeks old. So she took that baby and she’s nursing all of those at this point. Then we got another litter of six with no momma. That was too much for her so four of those kittens went to a different foster and she kept two of them,” says Rivadeneira.

Now, Dandelion is the proud mother of eight kittens.

“She accepted every single one of those orphan kitties without hesitation,” says Rivadeneira.

Unfortunately, it is common for the shelter to see kittens in need and there is a way you can help.

“We try to promote this campaign of ‘Leave the Litter’. In the case of kitten litters, you want to leave them out in the world, because honestly they do so much better if you just leave them out in the world. The momma takes care of them all the time,” says Rivadeneira.

