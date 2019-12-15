Foster Love weighted blanket donations

BELL COUNTY, Texas- Foster Love Bell County is collecting weighted blankets to add to their Love Closet.

Weighted blankets are a type of at-home therapy that can provide similar benefits to deep pressure therapy.

These blankets have shown positive results for several conditions, including autism, ADHD, and anxiety.

They can help calm a restless body, reduce feelings of anxiety, and improve sleep troubles.”

If any seamstresses would be interested in helping fill this need, please email: admin@fosterlovebellcounty.org for more info!

We will also take GENTLY used, laundered weighted blankets. ❤️