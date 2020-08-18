Four arrested in connection to burglary in rural Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas- Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the burglary of a home in rural bell county.

Bell County Deputies were dispatched Monday evening to the 3800 block of Stillhouse Drive in Bell County for a burglary of a habitation in progress.

Initial reports were given that a resident of the home was upstairs and heard what sounded like someone kicking in the front door to the residence.

The resident, armed with a handgun, encountered an unknown man inside the home and stated the suspect was armed as well.

No shots were fired from either party and the suspect fled out of the house and into a vehicle parked near the residence.

A vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was located and stopped on FM 2410 in Belton.

Four occupants of the vehicle were identified, and information obtained at the time of the stop determined these individuals were involved in the burglary.

At the time of the stop, a weapon was not located on any of the suspects or within the vehicle.

Police arrested 20-year-old Corey Henderson, 19-year-old Marquis Henderson, 18-year-old Devonne Palmer, and 20-year-old Raven Singleton.

All four were taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail, charged with Burglary of a habitation.

Bell County Criminal Investigations Division is currently working with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and the investigation continues.