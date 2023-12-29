Lometa, Tx (FOX44) – The Lampasas County Sheriff says four people were arrested and methamphetamine seized after a search warrant was served on a home in Lometa Thursday.

Sheriff Jess G. Ramos says an arrest warrant has been obtained for a fifth person and an arrest is anticipated.

Sheriff Ramos said that for several months the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting a narcotic trafficking investigation of a residence in the 100 block of Elm Street in Lometa. At 11:25 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation and Patrol Divisions served a search and arrest felony warrant issued by Justice of the Peace Camron Brister at that location.

A statement issued by the sheriff stated that four people were arrested at that location, with 45-year-old Cindi D. Odom, 58-year-old Timothy W. Cox, and 44-year-old Thomas C. Simmons II held on charges of 3rd degree felony amounts of meth and 31-year-old Eric B.J. Wilson being held on a state jail felony amount of a controlled substance under 1 gram. Also five outstanding Lometa municipal misdemeanor warrants were served on Timothy W. Cox. Another 37-year-old man was named in a warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. That person had not been arrested as of Friday morning.

No money or weapons were located or seized at the residence.

Sheriff Ramos said the investigation is ongoing and issued the following statement:

“In the past, this residence has been the target of narcotic trafficking resulting in prior executions of search arrest warrants by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office. Hopefully the conviction of said individuals will stop the narcotic trafficking from this residence and create a safer environment to the City of Lometa.”