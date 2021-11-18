Four Caldwell High School students indicted in connection with school bus incident

A Milam County Grand Jury has returned indictments against four Caldwell High School students in connection with an incident during which another student said she was partially undressed during a volley ball team trip.

Marina Pilar Brinkman, 17, Sophie Wine Goodman, 17, Kadie Rose Hartman, 17, and Katherine Alayna Hart, 18 were all indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity-unlawful restraint.

This is a different charge than they were accused of at the time of the arrest, when they faced charges of indecency with a child, exposure.

A volleyball teammate says they forcibly removed her clothes on a school bus.

Arrest affidavits state the incident happened on a school bus traveling down Highway 190 on September 21, when the volleyball team was coming home from a game in Bell County.

The victim told a Milam County Sheriff’s Deputy that Goodman acted as the “lookout … played music as loud as possible” and “sang as loud as she could to cover any sound the victim made,” according to the affidavits.

The victim also says Brinkman held her down while Hart and Hartman removed her “pants and panties to her mid-shin and exposed her genitals.” The victim states she repeatedly told them to stop.

Craig Greening, the attorney for Sophie Goodman says she admitted to watching what happened in the bus, but denies she touched the young girl or served as a lookout. Greening also says a witness told investigators the girl was never actually exposed. He believes all four suspects were overcharged.

When questioned by the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators say Hartman told them what happened on the bus was “tradition” because it “happens every year.”