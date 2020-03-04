Four displaced in early morning Killeen house fire

Two adults and two children were displaced after fire heavily damaged a Killeen home Wednesday morning.

Killeen fire units responded to the fire in the 1600 block of Janis Drive at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday, arriving to find smoke and flames visible coming from the home.

A fire department spokesman said that while the house was not destroyed, there was significant damage that would not permit the family to stay there.

All had gotten out safely, having awakened despite the fact that smoke detectors in the home were not operative.

The exact cause of the fire remained under investigation, though it was noted that the heaviest damage was in the living room area of the home.