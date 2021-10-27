Four displaced in Temple structure fire

TEMPLE, Texas – Four people have been displaced in a Temple structure fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the fire, which left occupants of three apartments displaced.

Crews were dispatched to the 900 block of N 3rd Street. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the apartment complex.

Four individuals were inside the residence when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue