Four held after high speed chase through Lampasas and Mills Counties

The Department of Public Safety reports four people are facing multiple charges following a Saturday afternoon high speed chase that ran through parts of Lampasas and Mills Counties.

DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko said about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, a DPS trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger for a traffic violation on US Highway 183.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the Charger sped off reaching a high rate of speed in an attempt to get away from the trooper.

The Dodge continued northbound on Highway 183 entering Mills County, where the trooper observed what was suspected to be narcotics being tossed out of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued through the city of Goldthwaite with more items suspected of being illegal contraband and narcotics being thrown out.

A Mills County deputy using spike strips was able to disable the vehicle bringing the pursuit to an end after the driver had entered Highway 84.

Four occupants bailed out of the car and ran into a nearby pasture, but they were all rounded up.

Sgt Washko said Monday that all four were being held on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 17-year-old Keelan Ali Jones of San Angelo, with the passengers identified as 17-year-old Kaden Alonzo Hones of San Angelo, 18-year-old Brandon Deshawn Lewis of San Angelo and 23-year-old Alexis Michelle Tijerina of Fort Worth.