LORENA, Texas – The Lorena Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at approximately 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.



(Courtesy: Lorena Police Department)

The crash occurred in the 5800 block of Old Lorena Road. Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lorena Fire Department, AMR, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Tow King also responded to the scene.

Source: Lorena Police Department