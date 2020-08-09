Four injured after fight in Waco, Police searching for suspect

WACO, Texas- Mclennan County deputies are searching for the suspect accused of hitting at least four women with his car during a party in Waco.

In a phone conversation, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the incident happened on the 5400 block Orchard lane around 2 A.M. when a fight broke out.

Police say the suspect got into his car and drove into a crowd of people.

Of the four women hit, two are currently in the hospital, and one victim is in serious condition with multiple injuries.

“You just have to be careful when you’re in a large group of people because anything can happen and can break loose,” said McNamara.

The suspects vehicle was found in Temple, but he was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.