Four men arrested in connection to burglaries in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Texas- Leon County Sheriff’s report 4 arrests in connection to two burglaries.

On April 7th and April 16th, the Leon County Sheriff’s office responded to two burglaries at the same location off CR 112, near Centerville.

The burglaries were in progress and members of the Leon County Special Response Team, patrol deputies and the Sheriff responded to both incidents.

The first incident resulted in the arrest of two suspects, Gregory Townley and Ronald Purvis.

The second incident resulted in the arrest of two more suspects, Steven Persigner and Steven Templeton.

The four suspects are held on the charges of Burglary of a Habitation, Burglary of a Building, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Their bonds range from $60,000.00 to $710,000.00.