Four men face multiple charges after drug and weapons seizure in Riesel

Riesel police say four men arrested after drugs and weapons were found following a traffic stop Monday are all from the DFW Metroplex area and all remain in jail on multiple charges.

The car involved had been stopped for speeding and running a red light.

Of the four men in the car, none had a driver’s license and the car was impounded.

During an inventory of the car, various forms of drug paraphernalia were found, including scales along with a quantity of cocaine.

An illegal sawed off shotgun, an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, large magazines and a handgun were also found.

Riesel Police Department photo





Those arrested included Kaheem Allen charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon; Cristian Alfredo Guardado charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon; Michael Bernell King charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon ( short barrel firearm) unlawfully carrying a weapon along with warrants out of Dallas County for burglary of a habitation and burglary of a motor vehicle; and Jakeen Michael Kings charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.