Four people injured in San Antonio mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Four people have been injured during a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, Texas.

San Antonio Police Department officials say the shooting happened Wednesday night at the South Park Mall on the city’s south side.

Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed.

A black Dodge Charger was seen driving away from the shooting.

Police did not say what led to the shooting, or whether anyone was arrested.