Two people were left dead and two others seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Corsicana.

Police Chief Robert Johnson said it happened about 2:24 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 29th Street.

Police initially got a call about a traffic accident – and when the arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a fence. However, as they got closer, they found the vehicle had extensive damage from several gunshots.

Four gunshot victims were found inside the vehicle. Two men, the driver and front seat passenger, were dead. A man and woman in the rear seat were wounded, but still alive – and were first taken to Navarro Regional Hospital – then airlifted to a hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.