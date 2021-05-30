Four year old collects items for kids in foster care

COPPERAS COVE, TX – May is Foster Care Month. In the United States, there are 438,000 children in foster care. In Texas, more than 30,000 children are in foster care and more than 4,000 of them are waiting for families that will adopt and love them.

Braelyn Liles has been doing pageant she was a baby, back in 2017 she was titled Baby Miss Hill, but when she’s not taking part in pageants, she is able to help out the community.

“We can have a way to give back and there’s a lot kids in foster care here in our area so we just wanted to help in that department,” says Braelyn’s mom Christy Liles.

Braelyn chose the platform Fostering Hope to promote awareness for children in foster care and collect the basic items they need to survive. The Liles family have learned first-hand about foster care and the adoption process.

“We actually just went through the process to foster to adopt a child out of CPS care and we’ve discovered through the process that most of the kids are taken from their homes with little to nothing at all,” says Christy.

Braelyn alongside her siblings hosted a lemonade stand, they were able to collect over 1,200 items for children in foster care. Some items that are needed are:

Bottles

Pacifiers

Sippy cups

Diapers

Bibs

Baby wipes

Socks all sizes, ages 0-17

Shirts all sizes, ages 0-17

Flip flops all sizes, ages 0-17

Washcloths

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash

Reusable bags

Hairbrushes

Combs

Hair ties

Facial wash

Sanitary pads

Books ages 0-17

Stuffed toys

Puzzles

Card games

Journal

Pens

Coloring books/crayons

Puzzle books for older children

Braelyn was happy to be able to help out children in need.

“Books and crayons, because I like it and I think they will like it,” says Little Miss Five Hill, Braelyn Liles.

Most children in foster care are removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect, they need variety of items. Majority of the proceeds from her lemonade stand will go towards purchasing bags for foster children to keep their belongings in.

“So there will be age appropriate items in all the bags we make, there may be more of some ages than other ages we don’t know depending on the donations that’s how it will go,” says Christy.

Braelyn will be collecting items until March of 2022, she doesn’t have a set goal yet, she just want to make sure she can help out as many kids she can.

“I think by doing this will be a blessing to give these children a little bit of hope in a situation they didn’t ask to be put in,” says Christy.