TEMPLE, Texas – A four-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was found at Temple Lake Park on Wednesday night.

City of Temple Media Relations Specialist Cody Weems tells FOX44 Temple PD officers responded to the park around 7:00 p.m. in response to a possible drowning. They found the girl, who was transported to McLane Children’s Hospital.

FOX44 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: City of Temple