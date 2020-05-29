Four-year road project starts this Monday

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin performing work to widen Highway 190 from a two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway.

The roadwork limits span from two miles south of FM-436 in Heidenheimer to the Milam County Line. Additionally, crews will be constructing a bypass which will branch off east around Rogers, and then reconnect with Highway 190.

This work is set to begin on Monday, June 1, and will conclude in early 2024, weather permitting.

There will be minimal impact on traffic for the majority of the project, however, TxDOT is urging travelers in the area to be on the lookout for signage and crews as they conduct traffic control.

The 7.3-mile project is being undertaken by JD Abrams, LP at a cost of approximately $77.8 million dollars.

TxDOT is urging all travelers to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment and to slow their speed approaching work zones.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation