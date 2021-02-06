Fourth grade cancer survivor get heroes welcome at school

TEAGUE, Texas: After 798 days of treatment, Peyton Williams finally got to ring the bell this week to signify him beating cancer. When he returned to school, he was welcomed with a rousing reception from over 400 students and faculty at Teague Elementary School.

“It was really great, very emotional,” Peyton’s mother, Shannon Williams, said. “Everyone here has been so good to him and everyone has supported him and hoped for him and helped.”

Teague Elementary’s principal, Crystal Adams, set up the welcome to properly celebrate Williams’ heroic achievement.

“I mean he’s just like a little blessing and a little ray of sunshine when he walks into the school,” Adams said. “Up and down the halls every day because you do, inside, take that small moment to pause and think ‘wow.'”

The last two and a half years have not been easy on the Williams family, making these moments all the more sweet.

“He’s never complained, never whined, never cried,” Peyton’s father, Kyle Williams said. “He had some trouble taking the pills every night or going to get infusions but he’s been a trooper.”

Williams says he is happy to be back at school with his friends and is looking forward to going on more hunting and fishing trips with his father.

Even at such a young age, Williams has proved to be an inspiration, saying he would tell other kids battling cancer to “never stop trying.”

It is evident to the adults around him that Williams has a bright future.

“I can’t imagine what he’s going to do with his future as such an amazing kid right now,” Adams said. “I can only imagine how that’s going to transcend into him becoming an adult and what influence he’s gonna have on this world. It’s gonna be amazing.”