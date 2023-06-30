CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there are a handful of festivities throughout Central Texas!

Before the Fourth of July, the City of Killeen will be hosting its second annual Independence Day Extravaganza this Saturday. This event will take place in the Historic Downtown area, at 200 East Avenue D.

The event will last from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will feature live music food trucks, a Jeep Jam, kids activities and arts and craft vendors. The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m., so be sure to check them out!

The live music will start at 5:30 p.m., and will feature rapper/hip hop artist J. Saenz, reggae artist Lady Shacklin, country artist Hayden Baker – and will end with Killeen’s own Rose Short, who was a season 17 finalist on “The Voice.”

The fireworks will be shot from the Killeen Athletic Fields. This area, plus a portion of the Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail, will be closed on Friday through Sunday.

Private parking lots, such as the Texas Thrift Store, McDonald’s and Destiny World Outreach are not public parking lots, and individuals who park there may be towed.

The City of Killeen also wants to remind the public that fireworks are prohibited within city limits without a permit. “Sparklers” and others that do not leave the ground are considered fireworks, and are deemed illegal. Violation of these rules is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or jail.

For more information, you can visit www.killeentexas.gov/downtownevents.

So what’s happening on the Fourth of July?

In Waco, the City is hosting its annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration in McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley! This event will feature fireworks and live music from funk trailblazers The Family Stone, who will be playing their classics from the late ’60s and early ’70s.

There will also be food trucks and fun for the whole family! Admission is free to the public.

A tentative schedule is below:

6 p.m.: Event opens

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: DJ Eddie Rose

7:30 p.m.: The Family Stone

9:10 p.m.: Patriotic ceremony by the Waco Community Band

9:15 p.m.: H-E-B fireworks extravaganza

In Temple, the City is hosting its 25th Annual H-E-B 4th of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show! This is a free event that is promising an evening filled with entertainment, food and fireworks.

The event will take place at Crossroads Park, located at 6600 Research Loop. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Before the fireworks light up the sky at 9:30 p.m., you are invited to rock out with the Hair Metal Giants at 7 p.m.! The City says that the fireworks show will last approximately 20-23 minutes, and can be seen anywhere from Crossroads Park and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Beginning at noon on July 4, Hilliard Road – from Stonehollow Drive to Prairie View Road – and Lightner Lane – from Prairie View Road to Airport Road – will be closed. When the fireworks show ends, the roads will reopen.

For more information about this event, you can visit www.templeparks.com/4thofjuly or call the Temple Parks and Recreation Department at (254) 298-5690.

In Belton, the Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Fourth of July Parade!

This year’s grand marshals are Terri Covington representing the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, Wayne Carpenter representing the City of Belton and Joe Shepperd representing Belton Economic Development Corporation.

The Chamber says the theme for this year’s parade is “Better Together,” so these three individuals and the organizations they represent were selected as they collectively represent the way working together has helped the community thrive.

The annual parade serves as the centerpiece of a celebration in Belton, which started with a Downtown Street Party on the Courthouse Square on June 24.

The Chamber said the week leading up to July 4 would be full of festivities – including a Carnival in Liberty Park and the 99th annual PRCA Rodeo at the Bell County Expo. The Fourth of July will begin with the Patriotic Program, Parade (starting at 9 a.m. this year), and Festival on Nolan Creek featuring the High5 Hot Dog Eating Contest, 1st Cavalry Band from Fort Cavazos and the inaugural Rev, White & Blue Car Show, then finish the day with the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Concert and Fireworks, featuring the popular band with roots in Belton, Sprung, returning for an encore performance prior to the fireworks show.

This is a non-ticketed event and is open to the public, although reserved tables are available. For more information about these events, you can visit www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.